Community Picnic Hosted by Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson

Roane County Road Superintendent, Dennis Ferguson, will host his 10th Annual Community Picnic on Thursday, June 29th, 12pm – 2pm at Roane County Park. This is a free event and will feature live music from the Trent James Band, hamburgers and hot dogs, watermelon and more. For more information see the Roane County Highway Department on Facebook.
Tags Community Picnic Dennis Ferguson Hamburgers hot dogs Road Superintendent Roane County Roane County Park Trent James Band Watermelon
Check Also
Oak Ridge City Council Meeting
Tonight’s regular City Council Meeting will begin at 7pm and will air on Channel and …