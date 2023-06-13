Blair Volunteer Firefighter injured during training last night

While training Monday at The Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Parking lot near Oliver Springs, a Blair volunteer firefighter was injured after a 3-inch hose coupling came loose and struck him in the head knocking him unconscious. Emergency personnel rushed to the aid of the firefighter, according to EMA director Tim Suiter, the firefighter who is around 24-years-of-age was taken to the UT Medical Center by an Anderson County ambulance in serious condition. As of today, the firefighter has been moved out of ICU but will have to stay in the hospital for a time due to facial fractures. The community is asked to continue to pray for him as he recovers. While Chief Casey Lamance and his fellow firefighters were concerned about their comrade, other Volunteer agencies in Roane County and Oliver Springs covered any calls the Blair Department ran for the evening and overnight.

