BOLIVER ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSUALT

Dudley Evans

On May 18th at 10:30 PM Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance with a stabbing at 114 Randolph Lane in Harriman.  Deputies found the victim, Randall Shillings (age 54), with a stab wound to the side of his head.  Shillings was transported to the hospital by Roane County EMS.  The stab wound was not life threatening. The suspect, Kimberly Boliver (age 49) had left the scene.  A short time later, Boliver was located in the city of Clinton and arrested for Aggravated Assault.  She is currently in the Roane County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond.

Kimberly Louise Boliver, 49

Age/Race/Sex: 49 / W / F

Booking Number: 26247

Booked:05/19/2023

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 05/19/2023 01:23

Bond: $10,000.00

1 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 05/19/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

