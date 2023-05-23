Glenda Jean Newcome, Rockwood

Mrs. Glenda Jean Newcome, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on July 30, 1954, in Knoxville. She worked her entire life as an LPN, working under many doctors around Rockwood and Roane County. She was a member of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church and had recently attended Westel Baptist Church since she had been sick. She loved the beach and working with her flowers. She is preceded in death by her father: Alvin “Runt” McCarroll. She is survived by:

Husband of 48 years: Arnold Newcome

Sons: Jeremey Newcome, Sam Newcome

Grandchildren: Cole Newcome, Gabe Newcome, Emma Newcome, Mabry Newcome, Kimberlyn Cash, and Chesney Cash

Mother: Betty McCarroll

Sisters: Kim Jackson, Robbie Mee

Several nieces and nephews

Special friend: Cindy Phillips

Brother-in-law: Larry Newcome

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 pm ET at the Westel Baptist Church in the Westel community of Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 with Rev. Hascue Carter officiating. A meal will be served following the services. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Glenda Jean McCarroll Newcome

