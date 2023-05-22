William W. York Jr, 52

William W. York, Jr. age 52, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He was a wonderful son, brother, and friend – taken far too soon. “Billy” was an avid hunter; he loved dogs, horses, and dirt track races. He will be missed terribly.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Daisy, and his brothers, Allen and Ricky.

Billy is survived by his father, William Sr.; sisters, Wendy, Debbie, and Betty; several nieces and nephews; and very close friends Brian and Rob Hazel and Katherine Bunch.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 5 -7 PM. Services celebrating Billy’s life will be held directly following at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.

