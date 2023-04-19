TWRA: Kingston man’s catch breaks state record

TWRA says that a Kingston man has broken the state record for largest paddlefish ever caught. Tennessee angler Henry Dyer of Kingston with the new STATE RECORD paddlefish from Cherokee Lake! 149 lbs., 79 5/8” length, 44 3/8” girth. The agency says that Henry Dyer caught a paddlefish at Cherokee Lake weighing 149 pounds and breaking the Tennessee record. The fish was also measured 79″ inches long and 44″ inches around.
