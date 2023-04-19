CPD K9 to receive protective vest

Brad Jones 16 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Earlier this week, the Clinton Police Department announced that K9 Officer Tonto will be receiving a donated protective vest thanks to a charity based out of New Jersey called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The canine body armor is expected to arrive in eight to ten weeks. In a Facebook message, CPD says that this is not the first time the organization has helped protect the city’s four-legged officers as K-9 Rambo received a similar vest in 2021.Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a charity formed to provide body armor and other assistance to dogs working in law enforcement across the country.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Brooks tapped as next Chancellor in AC’s 7th Judicial District

Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced his appointment of Jamie Brooks to serve as the next …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: