Brooks tapped as next Chancellor in AC’s 7th Judicial District

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 9 Views

Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced his appointment of Jamie Brooks to serve as the next chancellor in Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District. The appointment, which went into effect immediately, fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Chancellor Nichole Cantrell earlier this year. Six people applied for consideration to serve as Chancellor and that list was whittled down to three finalists, who were interviewed by the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission during a public hearing in February. The three finalists were Brooks, Karen Crutchfield, and H. Daniel Forrester.

Brooks is currently a solo practitioner at Wilson & Brooks P.C. and brings more than 37 years of varied legal expertise to the bench, including real property law, family law, wills and estates, and criminal defense. Brooks earned his bachelor’s degree at Trevecca Nazarene University and J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law.

