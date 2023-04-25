The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office will host a Neighborhood Watch meeting on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 6:00pm. This meeting will be held for the Shady Cove and Cherry Bottom communities at the Church of Christ on Highway 116. For more information on upcoming Crime Watch meetings, you
can follow the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and/or Campbell County Litter Control on Facebook, or call (423) 494-8220.
Neighborhood Watch meeting Thursday in Campbell
