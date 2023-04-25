Kindergarten registration in Oak Ridge begins May 1

Oak Ridge Schools is proud to announce that Kindergarten registration is moving to an online system for the 2023-24 school year. Online registration will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 1 and will be available at

www.ortn.edu/kindergarten. Kiosks will be available in the lobby of each elementary school to facilitate the online registration process for families without access to a computer or smart device with internet access. If necessary, please contact your zoned elementary school to schedule a time to register by kiosk. The registration window will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 13.

As part of the online registration process, parents/guardians will be asked to upload images of the following documents:

Birth Certificate Immunization Form

Parent Photo ID

Two forms of Proof of Residency – For more information on acceptable forms of Proof of Residency, please visit our registration page.

According to Tennessee State Law, children must reach their fifth birthday by August 15 to be eligible for kindergarten. A child who turns five after August 15, and before September 30, may be considered for early kindergarten enrollment on a case-by-case basis. For more information, including helpful resources for incoming Kindergarten families, please visit ortn.edu/kindergarten.

