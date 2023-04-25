Town of Oliver Springs Celebrates Earth Day with a Day of Hard Work

What an Earth Day they had in Oliver Springs! They wanted to thank everyone who showed up to help keep “Our Town Beautiful”. Crews started at Greene Street and made their way down Windrock Road, cleaning the roadside and Creek into the middle of Town. Mailboxes, Tires and Wheels, Side by Side seats, Aluminum, Glass and Pounds of Misc. Trash was collected during the event. Mayor Jason Stiltner has big plans to beautify the roadside across from the Windrock Road entrance, where a tree was planted on Saturday. Chief Laxton and the rest of the Police Department said they were looking forward to assisting the Mayor in this effort.
