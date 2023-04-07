LaFollette man indicted on arson, attempted murder charges

A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the TBI and the Campbell County Sheriff’s detectives has resulted in the indictment of a LaFollette man on attempted murder and arson charges.

According to a TBI press release, on December 29th, TBI agents joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at the request of DA Jared Effler in investigating a house fire that occurred on Magnolia Lane in LaFollette the previous day.

Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. According to the agency, the investigation revealed that 34-year-old Phillip Justin Williams, the homeowner, was responsible for starting the fire. Further investigation revealed that prior to setting the fire, Williams also allegedly disabled the brakes on a vehicle driven by his estranged wife.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Williams with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of arson. Thursday afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

