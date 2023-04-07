‘Operation Egg Hunt’ targets sex offender registry violators

Brad Jones

According to a press release, a multi-agency sex offender registry compliance operation concluded this week with the check of more than 70 registered sex offenders.

During the operation, dubbed “Operation Egg Hunt,” compliance checks were conducted on more than 70 registered sex offenders. Law enforcement teams made contact with 72 of those offenders. Of those where contact was made, 68 were found to be in compliance.

Four men were arrested for being in violation of the sex offender registry and booked into the Anderson County Jail, identified as 42-year-old Eric Bedwell, 49-year-old Corey Hutchinson, 27-year-old Brandon Labelle, and 30-year-old Cameron Richardson.

“Making sure registered sex offenders in Anderson County are in compliance and following the rules set forth by the courts as a result of their conviction is critical,” said Sheriff Russell Barker in a press release also shared to the ACSO Facebook page. “It’s important that these offenders know we are always watching and will hold them accountable if they fail to comply.”

The operation spanned four days this week and wrapped up Thursday. The sweep was conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oak Ridge Police Department, with the assistance of the TBI’s Sex Offender Registry Unit and the US Marshals Service.

