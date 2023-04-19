ORNL FCU Announces 2023 Summer Sessions Lineup

Oak Ridge, TN. — ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to announce the lineup of its annual Summer Sessions concert series. The 2023 free concert series will again feature bluegrass and Americana bands from throughout the region. Summer Sessions is open to the public and will kick off in May and continue through August. Concerts will be held at the pavilion in A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge and at The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston.

2023 Summer Sessions Lineup 

  • May 13 (Kingston): Hackensaw Boys, The Larry Keel Experience
  • June 10 (Oak Ridge): Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Tim O’Brien
  • July 8 (Oak Ridge): Yarn, Sam Bush
  • August 12 (Oak Ridge): FERD, The Tillers, Hogslop String Band, and Sierra Hull

Bissell Park is located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. The Kingston venue is located at 1225 S. Kentucky Street.

All concerts in Oak Ridge and Kingston are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

