Wednesday Crash Has Two Transported to Local Hospitals with One Facing Charges

A two-vehicle crash happened in front of Weigel’s store on Gallahar Road just before 8:30pm on Wednesday. The report is now available on the crash which involved two vehicles. The Kingston Police Department report states that a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by 44-year-old Robert Jones from Kingston, was traveling southbound when he allegedly fell asleep, according to his statement to police, crossed the center line then struck a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup head-on. The truck was traveling northbound and was driven by 60-year-old Ricky McGill of Kingston. McGill had an ankle injury and was taken to Methodist Medical Center. Robert jones was transported to Tennova Medical Center by a Roane County Ambulance. The report stated that Jones was driving on a revoked license.

