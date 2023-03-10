Teen missing from Roane County, reward offered

Authorities in Roane County are still searching for a missing 16-year-old Kingston boy who has not been seen since last month.16-year-old Jacob Clifford was last seen on February 10th, and according to an Oliver Springs Police Department Facebook post, may be with an adult female.

No description of the female is available, but Jacob is a white male, approximately five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. We have shared the OSPD post on our Facebook page and have included the missing persons flier in this story.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jacob Clifford, you are encouraged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865 376-5582 or the 911 center at 865-354-8045. A reward of $4000

is being offered for information leading to Jacob’s whereabouts.

