Follow-Up from Tuesday car vs. pole Crash in Rockwood

We now have the report from the highway patrol from Tuesday’s single vehicle accident on Post Oak Valley Road which took out a power pole and resulted in several hundred residents being without power. The outage affected Joiner Hollow and Webster subdivisions. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, just after 8:00 am a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Donald Phipps, 55, was not injured nor had any passengers in the pickup. The report stated he was traveling south on Post Oak Valley Road when the Chevy ran off the right side of the road and struck the embankment then continued to strike a standing tree then a utility pole where it finally came to a stop. Phipps was wearing his seat belt according to the report. No other vehicles were involved.
Tags Joiner Hollow Post Oak Valley Road power outage Roane County Rockwood THP Webster
Check Also
AC BOE requests “Oak Ridge 85” story be added to textbooks
The Anderson County School Board joined with its counterparts in Oak Ridge to adopt a …