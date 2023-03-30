State Rep. John Ragan announces $1.38 million for water infrastructure projects in Rocky Top

Brad Jones 28 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, today announced that the city of Rocky Top will receive a $1.38 million grant to improve water infrastructure. 

The grant, administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), is among 43 grants totaling $203.2 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.

Rocky Top, alongside Anderson and Campbell counties, will receive $1.38 million, as well as funds transferred from Anderson County, to develop a comprehensive asset management plan and address the critical needs of water loss and excessive infiltration and inflow into its sewer system. The city will rehabilitate 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines through pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe lining, open cut repair and manhole lining.

“It’s vital that our communities have the necessary infrastructure in place to support residents and local businesses,” Ragan said. “This funding will help address existing issues and better prepare for future needs. I appreciate TDEC’s continued partnership and support.”

Tennessee received $3.7 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The remaining funds will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rockwood Police and Fire sent to Big E’s Market last night one arrested

File image of suspected Fentanyl The Rockwood police department and fire department First Responders along …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: