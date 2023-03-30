State Rep. John Ragan announces $1.38 million for water infrastructure projects in Rocky Top

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, today announced that the city of Rocky Top will receive a $1.38 million grant to improve water infrastructure.

The grant, administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), is among 43 grants totaling $203.2 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.

Rocky Top, alongside Anderson and Campbell counties, will receive $1.38 million, as well as funds transferred from Anderson County, to develop a comprehensive asset management plan and address the critical needs of water loss and excessive infiltration and inflow into its sewer system. The city will rehabilitate 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines through pipe bursting, cured-in-place pipe lining, open cut repair and manhole lining.

“It’s vital that our communities have the necessary infrastructure in place to support residents and local businesses,” Ragan said. “This funding will help address existing issues and better prepare for future needs. I appreciate TDEC’s continued partnership and support.”

Tennessee received $3.7 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The remaining funds will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

