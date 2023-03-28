Rockwood Council approves hiring of Three new Police Officers

As the Roane County budget committee met Monday afternoon at the courthouse to decide on possible salary increases for new hires for Roane County deputies, and raises for current ones, The Rockwood city council last night approved hiring three police officers who each have over 25 years of service as officers. The three were identified as David Cunningham and Matthew Trentham. The three will be working as Rockwood police officers hopefully starting this week. Also, the council approved promoting RPD officer Dustin Arnold to detective. Most if not All police departments in the area have had issues with keeping officers on board due to officers leaving for better pay elsewhere. That’s the reason the County Commission budget committee met to discuss this with the Sheriff’s Department. Rockwood police officers are at starting pay around $16 an hour.

