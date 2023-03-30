PLAN PROPOSED TO CONTAIN INVASIVE FOREST PEST AFFECTING EAST TENNESSEE

Brad Jones 40 mins ago News Leave a comment 2 Views

TDA’s Division of Forestry Brandon Stout, Forestry Aide 2, checking a spongy moth trap at a campground in Johnson County.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service are proposing an aerial application of spongy moth mating pheromone in Johnson County this spring.

Formerly known as gypsy moth, spongy moth populations have surged in East Tennessee. Surveys conducted in 2022 detected significant moth presence in the region. The goal of this treatment is to disrupt their mating practices to halt population growth.

“The spongy moth is an exotic, invasive insect pest that is one of the greatest threats to Tennessee’s forests,” State Forester David Arnold said. “High populations of this moth can result in widespread tree defoliation and over consecutive years, that can lead to tree decline. This treatment will protect the forest by reducing the population of this invasive pest.”

While oak species are favored, the spongy moth is attracted to a wide variety of trees and therefore has the potential to dramatically affect Tennessee’s forests. Severe spongy moth defoliation is expensive for homeowners who must manage or remove large, dead yard trees. Additionally, the loss of quality hardwoods affects timber value for landowners.

Application of the spongy moth mating pheromone reduces the ability of the male moth to find and mate with the flightless, female moth. This is a common method of controlling spongy moth populations and there is no known impact on humans or other wildlife.

Citizens are invited to an open house on April 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. EDT at the Johnson County Courthouse located at 222 W. Main St. in Mountain City, Tenn. to learn more about the proposed treatment. Additional information can be found on the Slow the Spread Foundation’s website at www.slowthespread.org. If you have questions about the treatment, please contact Hannah Hollowell, Forest Health Program Specialist, Tennessee Division of Forestry at Hannah.Hollowell@tn.gov or 615-837-5439.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildfires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training. Additionally, the Division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. The Division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

AAA: TN gas prices up from last week

from AAA (AAA) Prices at the pump continue to fluctuate this week, as gas prices …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: