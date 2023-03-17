Single Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Hwy 61 Thursday

A single vehicle wreck Thursday evening occurred just before 10:00pm on Highway 61, Harriman Highway, in the 2700 block. A white pickup truck run off the roadway partially trapping the female driver inside. The Roane County Rescue Squad members were paged out but canceled after the female was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of volunteers and the law enforcement. Blair volunteer fire department arrived on the scene and assisted in traffic control until the investigation was over the vehicle removed by a towing company. The roadway was opened back up just before 11:00pm. We will have more on this as we get the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

