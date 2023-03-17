Roane Commission to decide how to use Big Pharma lawsuit funds when it meets Monday March 20th

Roane County Commission

Now that the big Pharma lawsuits have been settled for the most parts by State mediators from major companies who distribute prescription medication, the county is set to receive a little over $200,000 in the settlement and County Commissioners this coming Monday night will determine how best to use that money by setting up a committee to review where the money should be placed. The County Commission will meet this coming Monday night at 6:30pm for the regular meeting, no other hot topics are on the commission’s agenda. They will meet at 6:00 for a rezoning public hearing again the meeting is set for March 20th 6:00 p.m. and then 6:30 for regular commission meeting

