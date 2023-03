Kingston Fire first Responders and a Roane County ambulance were sent to the Roane County jail last night just before midnight to transport an inmate identified as Greg Cribb, who according to Tim Hawn, stabbed himself with a piece of wire. He was taken to the hospital, checked out, and then taken back to the jail, according to Hawn. He stated that this was the second time Cribb has been taken to the hospital in the last month for such an event.

