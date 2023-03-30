Hagerty, Blackburn Introduce Resolution Honoring Victims of The Covenant School Shooting

WASHINGTON—United States Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) today introduced a resolution honoring the memories of the victims who were killed in the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville and expressing gratitude to the brave first responders who acted quickly. 

“This week, the Covenant School community, the city of Nashville, and our home state of Tennessee suffered a depraved act of evil resulting in heartbreaking devastation and unspeakable loss,” said Senator Hagerty. “We mourn with the victims’ families and Covenant School community, who are enduring unimaginable grief. We applaud the incredible bravery of the law enforcement officers and first responders who ran toward danger without hesitation, willingly putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others. And we honor the precious lives taken, whose memories will be enshrined indelibly in our hearts.” 

“My heart is broken over the unspeakable evil that occurred Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville, and my family and I are grieving along with those who lost loved ones,” said Senator Blackburn. “Now is a time for our community to come together in prayer and lift one another up. We must remember the joy these victims brought into the world and honor those who confronted evil. We join the entire nation in commending the brave police officers who willingly ran toward danger without hesitation, putting their lives on the line to save others. They showed true professionalism, courage, and selflessness—the very definition of heroism. As Nashville grieves and navigates the difficult days ahead, may we come together to cover our community in prayer, love, and support.”

This Resolution:

  • Honors the memories of the victims of the senseless and cowardly attack at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, and offers heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones, friends, and church family of the victims.
  • Recognizes the strength and resilience of The Covenant School community, the City of Nashville, and the state of Tennessee.
  • Expresses deep gratitude to the first responders, including police officers, emergency medical personnel, fire department officials, and state and federal agents and officers, including Nashville Police Chief John Drake, whose incredible bravery prevented the loss of additional life.
  • Applauds the heroism displayed by the officers, including Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who willingly ran toward danger, putting their lives on the line to save others.

Full text of the resolution can be found here.

