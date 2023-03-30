Roane County School Resource Officer taken to hospital Yesterday after feeling dizzy

A Roane County ambulance and Rockwood Fire First Responders were sent to Rockwood High School Wednesday just after 1:00 p.m. They were there to check out a school resource officer who was feeling a little dizzy, according to the central dispatch call. The Officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No further info was available when this report was filed.

