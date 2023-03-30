Roane County School Resource Officer taken to hospital Yesterday after feeling dizzy

A Roane County ambulance and Rockwood Fire First Responders were sent to Rockwood High School Wednesday just after 1:00 p.m. They were there to check out a school resource officer who was feeling a little dizzy, according to the central dispatch call. The Officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No further info was available when this report was filed.
Tags ambulance Roane County Rockwood Rockwood Fire Department Rockwood High School
Check Also
Roane County Jail Inmate taken to hospital Tuesday night after stabbing
Kingston Fire first Responders and a Roane County ambulance were sent to the Roane County …