Jellico man arrested in Saturday shooting

Brad Jones 1 hour ago

A Jellico man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies received a call around 3:30 pm that a woman had been brought in after being shot on Little White Oak Road in the White Oak community. Shortly after they arrived, deputies and LaFollette Police officers took 29-year-old Larry Edward Lovitt II into custody for questioning. Lovitt was charged with attempted second-degree murder and taken to the Campbell County Jail. The woman, whose name has not been released, was flown to UT Medical Center for further treatment of her injuries. Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

