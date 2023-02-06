Commission to Consider Six Candidates for Chancellor Vacancy in the 7th Judicial District

Nichole Cantrell

Nashville – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants when it meets on Friday, February 24 to select nominees for a vacancy in the 7th Judicial District, which covers Anderson County. The vacancy was created by the resignation of the Honorable M. Nichole Cantrell, effective January 31, 2023.

The six applicants for the position of Chancellor are:

James W. “Jamie” Brooks, Jr.

Karen G. Crutchfield

H. Daniel Forrester

Evan E. Hauser

Roger A. Miller

Jimmy “Jim” Terry, Jr.

The Commission will hold a public hearing to interview the candidates on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST at the Anderson County Courthouse located at 100 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Any member of the public may attend the public hearing to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

For more information, visit https://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

