Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Morgan County law enforcement and Fire first responders assisted in traffic control at that scene as well as another one involving injury and Lifestar needed at 3893 Nashville Highway near Barnett Ridge Road. Rescue Squad was called there as well to help free one patient from the accident scene. We are awaiting more information from the Highway Patrol and will pass it along when we get it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

