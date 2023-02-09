Charlotte Ann “Keathley” Ellison, Harriman (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Mrs. Charlotte Ann “Keathley” Ellison, 71, of Harriman, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away at Roane Medical Center on February 7, 2023. Charlotte loved all her family and she especially loved cooking for them. She was a servant and that was evident as she spent her working life serving the public in many different cafeterias. She worked in the cafeteria at Methodist Medical Center and in the nursing home and most recently, Lubys,

She is preceded in by her parents: Aubrey and Betty Jo “Gibson” Keathley

Two brothers

And two sisters

She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years: James F. Ellison

One sister: Pat Vann

Three children: Wayne, Karen, and Becky

And several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 10:00 to 12:00 PM. Following the visitation, family, and friends will then meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge at 1:00 PM for a graveside service. Pastor Garvan Walls will be officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Charlotte Ellison.

