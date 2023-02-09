Karen Ward, Oliver Springs

Karen Ward, age 70, passed away on February 8, 2023, comfortably in her home after a long battle with cancer. Karen was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be forever missed.

Karen is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and sister.

She is survived by her loving husband of thirty years, Joe Ward; son, Brad Deyton (Missy); daughter, Charleita Schultz (Tommie); grandchildren, Andy, Brielle, Brianna, and Titan and several great-grandchildren.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Karen Ward, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

