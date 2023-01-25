Joseph Leroy Sims, Clinton

Joseph Leroy Sims, age 83, of Clinton passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was a great dad, papaw, and uncle, he will forever be missed, and his legacy will live on forever in their hearts. He was a deacon of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Joseph was a Christian man that loved God, his church, and his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Sims; parents, Hubert and Eva Sims; 8 sisters, and 3 brothers.

He is survived by his sister, Ruby Irwin; brother, Danny Sims & wife Missy; stepchildren, Steve Smith & wife Libby, Randy Smith, Tammy & husband Tim Livingston; grandsons, Oren Smith, Devon Smith, Jacky Smith, Zach Livingston, and Christopher Livingston; 7 great-grandchildren; host of loving family and friends too numerous to mention.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 10:30 am, Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating his services will be Rev. Timmy Hopper, Kevin Hutchison, and Eddie Bridges. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

