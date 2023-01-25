Jessica Marie Long Lucke, 29, Norfolk, VA

On Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, Jessica Marie Long Lucke, loving wife, and mother, passed away at the age of 29. Jessica resided in Norfolk, VA with her husband, Jordan, and their daughter, Tesla. Jessica was a proud Navy wife and a stay-at-home mom. She was a graduate of Anderson County High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family at amusement parks. Jessica loved going to the beach and playing with Tesla in the sand. Jessica was an avid culinary fan. She spent hours watching cooking shows and preparing wonderful meals. Jordan and Jessica shared the same interest in suspense novels and thriller movies. They were the best of friends. She loved to chat and never met a stranger.

Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Marie Earls Long, maternal grandparents Amos and Virginia Marie Earls: paternal grandmother Loretta Cook Long; uncle Ronnie Earls; Aunt Wilma Earls Childres; uncle Daryl Earls; uncle Roy Earls; and special grandparents Bobby James and Dianna Ruth McCoig.

She is survived by her husband of 7 years, Petty Officer Third Class Robert Jordan Lucke; daughter, Tesla Marie Lucke; father Jeffrey Long (Kimberly) of Andersonville, TN; father and mother-in-law George and Teresa Lucke of Heiskell, TN; paternal grandfather Lloyd Long; brother Jeffrey G. Long; step-sister Kaitlyn Wall; step-brother Jacob Cintron (Anna); brother-in-law Jamie Happney (Brittany); aunts and uncles Tammy Long Cardwell (Sam); Bonnie Earls Novak (Ron); Betty Earls Martin (Terry); Melinda Earls; Johan Earls Broyles (Terry); George Earls (Peggy); and special sister-in-law Ashley Long. Nieces and nephews, Keely, Sydney, Colton, Jason, Jameson, Jackson, Everleigh, and Hadassah, and many loved cousins and

Dear friends. Jessica’s favorite quote is, “If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.” – Winnie the Pooh

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023, 2:00-4:00 pm with Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, TN 37716. Interment will be on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley.

www.holleygamble.com

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

