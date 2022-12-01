Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce 64 Communities to Receive Community Development Block Grants

  • Grants will assist with local infrastructure, housing and safety improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“Quality infrastructure is essential to ensuring that every Tennessee community can thrive,” said Lee. “I congratulate each grant recipient for receiving funds to support local safety, spur economic growth and secure prosperity across our state.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.

In addition to traditional community improvement and safety projects, funding was also made available for community development projects, such as sidewalk and walking trail improvements, street paving and community centers. 

“Congratulations to the 64 communities receiving funding through the latest round of Community Development Block Grants,” said McWhorter. “The CBDG program is an essential tool for TNECD as we partner with local communities across the state to better equip and prepare them for economic development opportunities, and we look forward to seeing the success that follows these projects.”

Below is a list of the 64 Community Development Block Grants:

CommunityProject  Amount
AdamsvilleFire Services Improvements$420,000
Ashland CitySewer System Improvements$286,600
ByrdstownWater System Improvements$630,000
Campbell CountyFire Services Improvements$420,000
CliftonRiverfront City Park$248,400
Cocke CountyFire Services Improvements$420,000
Coffee CountyHealth Department Equipment $420,000
ColumbiaSidewalk Improvements$630,000
CovingtonBlight Remediation$304,486
Dyer CountyFire Services Improvements$503,244
DyersburgFuture City Gymnasium Complex$630,000
ErwinSidewalk Improvements$630,000
Fentress CountyEmergency Services Improvements$420,000
FingerFire Services Improvements$338,603
FriendshipWater System Improvements$461,316
GatesFire Services Improvements$316,200
Greene CountyFire Services Improvements$420,000
Hamilton CountyEmergency Services Improvements$200,000
Hancock CountyPark Improvements$630,000
Hartsville/Trousdale County MetroHousing Rehabilitation $525,000
Hickory ValleyFire Services Improvements$327,943
HohenwaldSewer System Improvements$630,000
HornbeakFire Services Improvements$340,200
Houston CountyFire Services Improvements$285,600
Humphreys CountySewer System Improvements$354,185
HuntingdonWilliams Street Bridge Drainage Project$228,543
Jackson CountyFire Services Improvements$332,157
JellicoFire Services Improvements$368,480
LafayetteSewer System Improvements$541,800
LaFolletteEmergency Services Improvements$630,000
Lenoir CityBank Stabilization Project$630,000
Lewis CountySewer System Improvements$630,000
Marion CountyFire Services Improvements$420,000
McEwenFire Services Improvements$152,599
McKenzieSewer System Improvements$526,880
McNairy CountyAgricultural Event Center$630,000
MilanMcKellar Park Improvements$445,974
Morgan CountySewer System Improvements$556,140
New JohnsonvilleSewer System Improvements$245,311
NewportEmergency Services Improvements$190,350
NormandyLocal Street Improvement Project$239,543
ObionSewer System Improvements$276,640
Oliver SpringsWater System Improvements$303,945
PalmerFire Services Improvements$420,000
Perry CountyEMS Services Improvements$300,000
PlainviewLocal Street Improvement Project$426,260
RamerFire Services Improvements$355,411
Red Boiling SpringsWater System Improvements$592,200
RidgelyLocal Street Improvement Project$392,385
RipleyFire Station and Community Room Project$630,000
RockwoodSewer System Improvements$630,000
Rocky TopSewer System Improvements$630,000
SardisFire Services Improvements$115,908
Scott CountyEmergency Services Improvements$420,000
SmithvilleSewer System Improvements$300,000
South FultonSewer System Improvements$480,480
South PittsburgCommunity Health and Recreation Center$630,000
SpartaSewer System Improvements$600,000
SunbrightEmergency Services Improvements$266,294
Tellico PlainsDowntown Improvements Project$500,500
TroyTroy Downtown Revitalization Project$385,688
WartburgSidewalk Improvements$565,800
WaverlySewer System Improvements$331,412
WinfieldSenior Center Improvements$232,295

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

