Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce 64 Communities to Receive Community Development Block Grants

- Grants will assist with local infrastructure, housing and safety improvements
NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.
“Quality infrastructure is essential to ensuring that every Tennessee community can thrive,” said Lee. “I congratulate each grant recipient for receiving funds to support local safety, spur economic growth and secure prosperity across our state.”
The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.
In addition to traditional community improvement and safety projects, funding was also made available for community development projects, such as sidewalk and walking trail improvements, street paving and community centers.
“Congratulations to the 64 communities receiving funding through the latest round of Community Development Block Grants,” said McWhorter. “The CBDG program is an essential tool for TNECD as we partner with local communities across the state to better equip and prepare them for economic development opportunities, and we look forward to seeing the success that follows these projects.”
Below is a list of the 64 Community Development Block Grants:
|Community
|Project
|Amount
|Adamsville
|Fire Services Improvements
|$420,000
|Ashland City
|Sewer System Improvements
|$286,600
|Byrdstown
|Water System Improvements
|$630,000
|Campbell County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$420,000
|Clifton
|Riverfront City Park
|$248,400
|Cocke County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$420,000
|Coffee County
|Health Department Equipment
|$420,000
|Columbia
|Sidewalk Improvements
|$630,000
|Covington
|Blight Remediation
|$304,486
|Dyer County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$503,244
|Dyersburg
|Future City Gymnasium Complex
|$630,000
|Erwin
|Sidewalk Improvements
|$630,000
|Fentress County
|Emergency Services Improvements
|$420,000
|Finger
|Fire Services Improvements
|$338,603
|Friendship
|Water System Improvements
|$461,316
|Gates
|Fire Services Improvements
|$316,200
|Greene County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$420,000
|Hamilton County
|Emergency Services Improvements
|$200,000
|Hancock County
|Park Improvements
|$630,000
|Hartsville/Trousdale County Metro
|Housing Rehabilitation
|$525,000
|Hickory Valley
|Fire Services Improvements
|$327,943
|Hohenwald
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Hornbeak
|Fire Services Improvements
|$340,200
|Houston County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$285,600
|Humphreys County
|Sewer System Improvements
|$354,185
|Huntingdon
|Williams Street Bridge Drainage Project
|$228,543
|Jackson County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$332,157
|Jellico
|Fire Services Improvements
|$368,480
|Lafayette
|Sewer System Improvements
|$541,800
|LaFollette
|Emergency Services Improvements
|$630,000
|Lenoir City
|Bank Stabilization Project
|$630,000
|Lewis County
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Marion County
|Fire Services Improvements
|$420,000
|McEwen
|Fire Services Improvements
|$152,599
|McKenzie
|Sewer System Improvements
|$526,880
|McNairy County
|Agricultural Event Center
|$630,000
|Milan
|McKellar Park Improvements
|$445,974
|Morgan County
|Sewer System Improvements
|$556,140
|New Johnsonville
|Sewer System Improvements
|$245,311
|Newport
|Emergency Services Improvements
|$190,350
|Normandy
|Local Street Improvement Project
|$239,543
|Obion
|Sewer System Improvements
|$276,640
|Oliver Springs
|Water System Improvements
|$303,945
|Palmer
|Fire Services Improvements
|$420,000
|Perry County
|EMS Services Improvements
|$300,000
|Plainview
|Local Street Improvement Project
|$426,260
|Ramer
|Fire Services Improvements
|$355,411
|Red Boiling Springs
|Water System Improvements
|$592,200
|Ridgely
|Local Street Improvement Project
|$392,385
|Ripley
|Fire Station and Community Room Project
|$630,000
|Rockwood
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Rocky Top
|Sewer System Improvements
|$630,000
|Sardis
|Fire Services Improvements
|$115,908
|Scott County
|Emergency Services Improvements
|$420,000
|Smithville
|Sewer System Improvements
|$300,000
|South Fulton
|Sewer System Improvements
|$480,480
|South Pittsburg
|Community Health and Recreation Center
|$630,000
|Sparta
|Sewer System Improvements
|$600,000
|Sunbright
|Emergency Services Improvements
|$266,294
|Tellico Plains
|Downtown Improvements Project
|$500,500
|Troy
|Troy Downtown Revitalization Project
|$385,688
|Wartburg
|Sidewalk Improvements
|$565,800
|Waverly
|Sewer System Improvements
|$331,412
|Winfield
|Senior Center Improvements
|$232,295
Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.