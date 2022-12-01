Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce 64 Communities to Receive Community Development Block Grants

Grants will assist with local infrastructure, housing and safety improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“Quality infrastructure is essential to ensuring that every Tennessee community can thrive,” said Lee. “I congratulate each grant recipient for receiving funds to support local safety, spur economic growth and secure prosperity across our state.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.

In addition to traditional community improvement and safety projects, funding was also made available for community development projects, such as sidewalk and walking trail improvements, street paving and community centers.

“Congratulations to the 64 communities receiving funding through the latest round of Community Development Block Grants,” said McWhorter. “The CBDG program is an essential tool for TNECD as we partner with local communities across the state to better equip and prepare them for economic development opportunities, and we look forward to seeing the success that follows these projects.”

Below is a list of the 64 Community Development Block Grants:

Community Project Amount Adamsville Fire Services Improvements $420,000 Ashland City Sewer System Improvements $286,600 Byrdstown Water System Improvements $630,000 Campbell County Fire Services Improvements $420,000 Clifton Riverfront City Park $248,400 Cocke County Fire Services Improvements $420,000 Coffee County Health Department Equipment $420,000 Columbia Sidewalk Improvements $630,000 Covington Blight Remediation $304,486 Dyer County Fire Services Improvements $503,244 Dyersburg Future City Gymnasium Complex $630,000 Erwin Sidewalk Improvements $630,000 Fentress County Emergency Services Improvements $420,000 Finger Fire Services Improvements $338,603 Friendship Water System Improvements $461,316 Gates Fire Services Improvements $316,200 Greene County Fire Services Improvements $420,000 Hamilton County Emergency Services Improvements $200,000 Hancock County Park Improvements $630,000 Hartsville/Trousdale County Metro Housing Rehabilitation $525,000 Hickory Valley Fire Services Improvements $327,943 Hohenwald Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Hornbeak Fire Services Improvements $340,200 Houston County Fire Services Improvements $285,600 Humphreys County Sewer System Improvements $354,185 Huntingdon Williams Street Bridge Drainage Project $228,543 Jackson County Fire Services Improvements $332,157 Jellico Fire Services Improvements $368,480 Lafayette Sewer System Improvements $541,800 LaFollette Emergency Services Improvements $630,000 Lenoir City Bank Stabilization Project $630,000 Lewis County Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Marion County Fire Services Improvements $420,000 McEwen Fire Services Improvements $152,599 McKenzie Sewer System Improvements $526,880 McNairy County Agricultural Event Center $630,000 Milan McKellar Park Improvements $445,974 Morgan County Sewer System Improvements $556,140 New Johnsonville Sewer System Improvements $245,311 Newport Emergency Services Improvements $190,350 Normandy Local Street Improvement Project $239,543 Obion Sewer System Improvements $276,640 Oliver Springs Water System Improvements $303,945 Palmer Fire Services Improvements $420,000 Perry County EMS Services Improvements $300,000 Plainview Local Street Improvement Project $426,260 Ramer Fire Services Improvements $355,411 Red Boiling Springs Water System Improvements $592,200 Ridgely Local Street Improvement Project $392,385 Ripley Fire Station and Community Room Project $630,000 Rockwood Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Rocky Top Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Sardis Fire Services Improvements $115,908 Scott County Emergency Services Improvements $420,000 Smithville Sewer System Improvements $300,000 South Fulton Sewer System Improvements $480,480 South Pittsburg Community Health and Recreation Center $630,000 Sparta Sewer System Improvements $600,000 Sunbright Emergency Services Improvements $266,294 Tellico Plains Downtown Improvements Project $500,500 Troy Troy Downtown Revitalization Project $385,688 Wartburg Sidewalk Improvements $565,800 Waverly Sewer System Improvements $331,412 Winfield Senior Center Improvements $232,295

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

