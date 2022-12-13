Linda Carol Parris Smith, 76

On December 11, 2022, Linda Carol Parris Smith went to be with the Lord as a result of complications from MS, which she has fought against for 32 years. Linda was born May 4, 1946, to father Holman Parris, and mother Imogene Parris.

She lived in the Glen Alice community until she graduated from Rockwood High School in 1964. She then moved to Atlanta, where in 1969 she married her high school sweetheart Larry Joe Smith and remained married to him for 53 years until her death. Linda and her husband later moved to Irving, Texas where they lived until 2005, at which time they retired and moved back to Rockwood.

Linda loved to work on arts and crafts projects and enjoyed most things in nature. Prior to being crippled by MS, she would go for walks in the woods accompanied by her dogs. She always marveled and appreciated nature’s wonderful creations.

Linda was preceded in death by both her father and mother Holman and Imogene Parris, as well as two brother Joseph A. Parris and Verlin (Red) Parris. She is survived by her husband Larry J. Smith and two brothers Ronald H. Parris (Rita) of Irving, Texas; Norman E. Parris (Hallie) of Glen Alice; two nephews Ronald T. Parris (Christy) of Celina, Texas, and Joseph A. Parris (Jill) of Argyle, Texas; three nieces Gayla Parris of Chattanooga, Heather Cook of Rockwood, and Kay Seeber of Knoxville; 3 great nephews and 3 great nieces.

Linda will be interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm for a private graveside service with family and close friends. With Reverend Greg Kelley officiating. The family asks in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at https://msfocus.org/Home.aspx Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Linda Carol Parris Smith.

