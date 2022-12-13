Clarence Earl Johnston, Rockwood

Mr. Clarence Earl Johnston, age 91, of Rockwood, TN passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. He was born November 18, 1931, to Glen and Grace Johnston in Rockwood, TN. He went on to enlist in the Navy and afterwards became a meter reader for Rockwood Gas. He is preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Grace Johnston; brothers: Jack Johnston, Charles Johnston, Glenn Johnston, and Lawrence “Eddie” Johnston; sisters: Jeane Warner and Joyce Johnston; wife: Barbara Hall Johnston; son: Eddie Johnston; daughter: Connie Demumbreum; and granddaughter: Sharnon Johnston. He is survived by:

3 Great-grandsons: Seth, Saul, and Syrus Robinette of Kingston, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Rockwood. There will be no services held. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Clarence Earl Johnston.

