Joseph Lee Gray, 90

Joseph Lee Gray, age 90, a former U.S. Army veteran, died peacefully on November 15, 2022. He was raised in Forkland, Alabama, in Tuscaloosa County, where he attended primary and high school.

Joe worked for Lockheed Martin Energy Systems, at the Oak Ridge Y-12 plant for 30 years. He received their Certificate of Achievement for exceptional service in the planning and execution of Project Sapphire. This project was a major success in the U.S. nonproliferation policy and a significant step in reducing the nuclear danger. In addition, he served on the Y-12 Defense Programs Engineering Services and received their Award of Excellence for contribution to the nuclear weapons program.

Joe was a longstanding member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge, a member of the Atomic Sportsman Club for 20-plus years, served on the board of the Scarboro Community Center and was an active participant in the ORNL bowling tournaments. A well-loved man, Joe enjoyed meeting people, traveling, and spending time with his beloved wife of 46 years.

He was preceded in death in 2003 by his wife, Ruby Manley Gray. He is survived by two sons, Steve Gray of Omaha, NE, and Greg Gray of Eugene, OR; sister-in-law, Bessie Manley of Oak Ridge; three nieces, Myra Drake, Cynthia Manley, both of Knoxville, and Diane Walker of Detroit, MI; three nephews, Tony Manley of Oak Ridge, Edgar Manley of San Jose, CA, and Wendel Manley of Clearwater, FL; and special friend, Theresa Venable, as well as many other friends in both Knoxville & Oak Ridge.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the CNAs, nurses, and office staff at NHC Farragut for their comfort, passion, and concern. They were very instrumental in Mr. Gray’s care in his final days.

Family & friends will meet at 1 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with Pastor Sharon Youngs officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to First Presbyterian Church Oak Ridge where Pastor Youngs will deliver a eulogy. The family will receive friends and a small reception will follow. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph, please visit our floral store.

