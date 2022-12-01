Thelma Christine (Chris) Reid, 91

Thelma Christine (Chris) Reid, age 91, passed away on Nov. 26, 2022, at Canterfield Senior Living of Oak Ridge.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Sanderson of Huntsville, Ala., her husband and love of her life, O. Edward Reid, Jr. of Huntsville, and her sister Louise Sanderson Jessick, also of Huntsville.

Chris is survived by her children, Patricia Nice Gengozian and husband, David, of Oak Ridge, and John Edward Reid and wife, Linda, of Madison, Fla.; grandchildren Todd Nice of New York, N.Y., Donica Austin of Kellar, Texas, Tate Nice, M.D. of San Antonio, Texas, Travis Nice of Hewitt, Texas, Commander Kris Reid USNR of Bellingham, Wash.; and bonus grandchildren Dana Gengozian Rose and Lauren Gengozian of Bradenton, Fla., as well as seven great-grandchildren and six bonus great-grandchildren.

Chris was born on Oct. 30, 1931, in Florence, Ala. She grew up in Huntsville, Ala., and married her childhood friend and sweetheart, O. Edward Reid, Jr., on Nov. 9, 1950. She devoted the next 10 years to her family and her children, Patricia and John, until they were both in school.

Because she was an avid seamstress and needle crafter, her first employment outside the home was teaching knitting at the “Knitting Nook” located inside the Laughing Monkey hobby shop in Oak Ridge during the mid-1960s. Chris later owned and operated successful knit shops in Dallas, Texas, and Huntsville, Ala.

Chris, Ed, and their family relocated frequently from coast to coast as Ed climbed the corporate ladder to VP of Construction with Raytheon Engineering. After early retirement, they enjoyed many hours camping and fishing at Lake Guntersville in north Alabama.

Chris was fortunate to live at Canterfield of Oak Ridge in assisted living, where she received much love and care while making new friends and enjoying fun times. The family wishes to thank the employees of Canterfield for their kindness, patience, love and care. A special thanks to Vickie Braden, private sitter, for always being available to help, and to Calvin and Paul for making sure her birds didn’t go hungry.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of life at Canterfield in Oak Ridge on Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m., and a graveside ceremony at Huntsville Memorial Gardens, on Dec. 10, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be directed to the “Employee Fund” of Canterfield of Oak Ridge, 200 Bus Terminal Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

