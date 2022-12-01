Oak Ridge Indoor Swimming Pool to temporarily close Dec. 12 for resurfacing

Brad Jones 1 day ago

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The Oak Ridge Indoor Swimming Pool will close on Monday, Dec. 12 through at least January 2023 for resurfacing.

An exact reopening date cannot be set at this time due to the uncertainty that comes with construction and delays in product delivery.

“The indoor pool opened in 1970 and the last resurfacing was done in 2002 so the upgrades are much-needed to be able to continue to offer this service to Oak Ridge,” Aquatics Manager Vonda Wooten said.

A reopening date will be released and published on the City’s website once it is set.

For more information, visit the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department website at www.orrecparks.org, call (865) 425-3450, or visit the Civic Center Front Desk at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

