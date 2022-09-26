Nancy Fowlkes, Oak Ridge

Nancy Fowlkes of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed from this life on September 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Nancy was born to parents Nancy “Jeanette” and Larry Weatherly on October 18, 1973, and was a member of Tennessee Baptist Church in Kingston growing up, later becoming a member of First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. She graduated from Roane County High School in 1991 where she met her loving husband, Chris Fowlkes. From 2004 to 2009, Nancy was a teacher assistant at Oak Ridge High School in the Oak Ridge Preschool, where she helped high school students interested in careers in early childhood education interact with and teach preschool students.



She earned an Associates of Science degree from Roane State Community College in 2010, as well as a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with an emphasis on forensics and a minor in legal studies from Tennessee Wesleyan College in 2015.



Nancy dedicated much of her later life to helping other people in their times of need. She was a drug and alcohol counselor for the Roane County Recovery Court and, as an organ transplant recipient herself, was an advocate for organ donation and a member of the Patient Advisory Committee for the American Liver Foundation. In addition, she helped thousands of people with liver disease on social media by sharing her experiences and mentoring them through their journeys.



Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and is survived by her father (Myra), husband, brother Wayne Weatherly of Kingston, son Blake (Lillian) Fowlkes of Oak Ridge, daughter Madyson Fowlkes of Oak Ridge, and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, September 30 at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, with a service beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Liver Foundation or Donate Life Tennessee to honor Nancy’s memory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy Fowlkes, please visit our floral store.

