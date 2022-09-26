Shelbia Parker Farmer, Harriman

Shelbia Parker Farmer, age 84, of Harriman passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. She was a longtime member of Trenton Street Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. Shelbia enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, church family, and singing in the choir. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Edd Farmer, mother Estelle Parker, father Joseph Parker, brothers Scott and Mack Parker, sister Alberta Parker Smith and mother-in-law Clara Farmer Walters.

Survivors include:

Son Bryan Farmer of Knoxville,

Daughter Mona Farmer Dodd and husband Randall of Knoxville,

Grandchildren Megan Johnson of Knoxville, Alex Farmer of Knoxville, Blake Farmer of Alaska,

Great grandchildren Laylah and Laedyn Gibson, Beckham Farmer,

Special friend and caregiver Danna Fader,

Sister Elizabeth Melton of Harriman,

Brother Cy Parker of Norcross, GA.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Burial to follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Farmer Family.

