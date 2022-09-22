BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by Car in Harriman

Harriman police fire and rescue squad are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car around the 1900 block of Highway 27 North. Reports are that one person is dead. Northbound lanes are closed at this time near the Shiloh Market. When we receive more information we will share it with you.
Tags breaking news fatality Harriman Harriman Police Department Hwy 27 Pedestrian Struck Roane County Tennessee Highway Patrol
