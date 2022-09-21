Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, Kingston

News Department 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home. She was born December 15, 1954, in Roane County where she remained a lifelong resident. Debra was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved her grandbabies and cooking for them, which they will miss so much.

Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Addison Kimberlin; parents, James & Mary Ruth Green Pelfrey; brother, Mike Pelfrey.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 51 years Walt Kimberlin of Kingston

SonMark Kimberlin & wife, Dana of Kingston

DaughterStacey Fritts & husband, Sam of Kingston

GrandchildrenEmerson Kimberlin and Lincoln Fritts

Brother James “Jim” Pelfrey & wife, Jeanette of Knoxville

A host of extended family and friends

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Online registration book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

David Lee Nelson, Clinton

David Lee Nelson, age 62, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away on September 19, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: