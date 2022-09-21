Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, Kingston

Debra Ann Pelfrey Kimberlin, age 67, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home. She was born December 15, 1954, in Roane County where she remained a lifelong resident. Debra was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved her grandbabies and cooking for them, which they will miss so much.

Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Addison Kimberlin; parents, James & Mary Ruth Green Pelfrey; brother, Mike Pelfrey.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 51 years Walt Kimberlin of Kingston

SonMark Kimberlin & wife, Dana of Kingston

DaughterStacey Fritts & husband, Sam of Kingston

GrandchildrenEmerson Kimberlin and Lincoln Fritts

Brother James “Jim” Pelfrey & wife, Jeanette of Knoxville

A host of extended family and friends

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Online registration book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

