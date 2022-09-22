Anderson County District 3 Town Hall Meeting – September 27th

There will be a District 3 town hall hosted by commissioners Josh Anderson and Shelly Vandagriff on September 27th at 6:30 p.m. at the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department Belmont Fire Station on Sequoyah Road in Andersonville.

District 41 State Representative John Mark Windle is planning to attend, and we will be available to answer questions on a variety of topics. Some of the topics will include the four proposed amendments to the state constitution which will be on the November ballot, as well as the proposal to make Anderson County a charter-based form of government.

