Betty “Jane” Morgan, 94, Oak Ridge

Betty “Jane” Morgan, age 94, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Jane was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. She was born April 15, 1928, in Connersville, Indiana to the late Harry Fitzgerald and Mary Elizabeth Fitzgerald. She devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great, great grandmother. She believed that God was first and family a close second. She faithfully read her Bible and her favorite activity was holding and loving on babies. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl T. Morgan, her son Patrick Morgan, her son-in-law Randy Benefield and several brothers and sisters.

Jane is survived by her children; Susan Hammons & husband Mike, Gary Morgan & wife Elaine, Betsy Morgan, Kim Benefield, Jason Morgan & wife Libby; Daughter-in-law Rene Morgan; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a visitation on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Good Sam program.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

