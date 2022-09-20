Kathy Delorce Connatser Bledsoe, Lenoir City

Kathy Delorce Connatser Bledsoe, age 73, of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, after a prolonged illness. She was born on October 30, 1949, in Knoxville. After graduating from Fulton High School, she worked for several years as a hairdresser.

She is survived by Kenneth Ray “Smiley” Bledsoe, her loving husband of 48 years.

Survivors include sister Dorothy J. Cruz of Sevierville, brother Bobby Frank Connatser (Linda) of Florida, nephew Jimmy Connatser (Cindy) of Powell, nephew Roger Burchfield (Jenny) of Oliver Springs, nephew Denny Connatser (Manuella) of Powell, nephew Chuck Burchfield (Sharon) of Florida, niece Patricia Paxton (Johnny) of Florida, Linda Kesterson (David) of Sevierville and niece Kelly Parks (Curt) of Georgia.

She is preceded in death by parents Otha Harless Connatser and Edith Haley Parrott Connatser, her brother James Connatser and her sister Carolyn C. Burchfield. The things Kathy loved to do were spending time with her family, going to Dollywood, and traveling.

A memorial service will be held at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee on Thursday, September 22 from 10:30 till 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

