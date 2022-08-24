Yvonne Melton Hughes, Ten Mile

Yvonne Melton Hughes, age 62, of Ten Mile passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born April 29, 1960, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Yvonne had worked at Walmart in Harriman & Rockwood while her health permitted. She had a great love for children, especially her grandson, Kolden; her great-niece, Sophia; and her great-nephew, Cade. She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the animals on their farm as well as bird watching. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Emma Lee Tilson; grandmother, Bertha Melton; step-mother, May Melton; father-in-law, Bud Hughes.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 34 years    Greg Hughes of Ten Mile

Son                            Cody Hughes & wife, Ashley of Ten Mile

Grandson                  Kolden Hughes of Ten Mile

Brother                      Pete Melton of Harriman

Sisters                       Connie Crabtree & husband, Dewayne of Ten Mile

                                   Teresa Goldston & husband, Brent of Harriman

                                   Helen Shanahan & husband, Joey of Ten Mile

Mother-in-law            Patricia “Pat” Hughes of Ten Mile

Brothers-in-law         Curtis Burton Hughes & wife, Lee Ann of Ten Mile

                                    Brian K. Hughes & wife, Marianna of Ten Mile

Special Friend             Joan

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends

Friends will meet at Edgemon Cemetery at 11:30 am, Friday, August 26, 2022, for a graveside service with Rev. George Maddox officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Corey Crabtree, Jacob Shanahan, Burt Hughes, Brian Hughes, Cody Hughes, Cody Hughes, and Greg Hughes. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Yvonne (Melton) Hughes, please visit our floral store.

