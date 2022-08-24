Yvonne Melton Hughes, Ten Mile

Yvonne Melton Hughes, age 62, of Ten Mile passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born April 29, 1960, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Yvonne had worked at Walmart in Harriman & Rockwood while her health permitted. She had a great love for children, especially her grandson, Kolden; her great-niece, Sophia; and her great-nephew, Cade. She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the animals on their farm as well as bird watching. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Emma Lee Tilson; grandmother, Bertha Melton; step-mother, May Melton; father-in-law, Bud Hughes.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 34 years Greg Hughes of Ten Mile

Son Cody Hughes & wife, Ashley of Ten Mile

Grandson Kolden Hughes of Ten Mile

Brother Pete Melton of Harriman

Sisters Connie Crabtree & husband, Dewayne of Ten Mile

Teresa Goldston & husband, Brent of Harriman

Helen Shanahan & husband, Joey of Ten Mile

Mother-in-law Patricia “Pat” Hughes of Ten Mile

Brothers-in-law Curtis Burton Hughes & wife, Lee Ann of Ten Mile

Brian K. Hughes & wife, Marianna of Ten Mile

Special Friend Joan

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends

Friends will meet at Edgemon Cemetery at 11:30 am, Friday, August 26, 2022, for a graveside service with Rev. George Maddox officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Corey Crabtree, Jacob Shanahan, Burt Hughes, Brian Hughes, Cody Hughes, Cody Hughes, and Greg Hughes. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Yvonne (Melton) Hughes, please visit our floral store.

