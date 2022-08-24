Jonathan “Booger” Foust, Rockwood

Ret. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper, Jonathan “Booger” Foust, age 69, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee with his family by his side, following a hard-fought battle with ALS. He was born December 4, 1952, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Jonathan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Vietnam era. Trooper Foust’s career of service in law enforcement began with the Rockwood Police Department and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and continued with over 29 years of service with the Tennessee Highway Patrol before his retirement.

Jonathan was a proud graduate of Rockwood High School, Class of 1971, where he was an avid Baseball and Football player. His love of athletics, especially Rockwood Athletics, began when he was on the first-ever Rockwood Rams Team and continued his entire life, always attending the RHS football games as long as his health permitted, and when it did not, he continued to watch and cheer on the Tigers from home, even a few days ago. He enjoyed sharing memories and reminiscing about games in the past with friends, remembering scores and events with remarkable detail. He was a Rockwood Tiger for Life and he continued to demonstrate his support for Rockwood High School not only in attendance at games but also in serving on the RHS Classmates Committee and serving as a mentor with the Club Connect at Rockwood High School.

A very community and civic-minded individual, Jonathan was a member of the American Legion Post #50; the Rockwood Masonic Lodge # 403 F.& A.M.; and the Knights of Pythias Oak Leaf Lodge in Rockwood. Jonathan enjoyed reading his Bible, going to concerts with his family, hunting, and walking. He was a history buff, especially enjoying Rockwood and Civil War history, always ready to share something from the past, whether it be a story or a picture. This is a gift that he enjoyed sharing in his portrayals of General John Thomas Wilder (one of Rockwood’s founding fathers) at community events and as curator of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Museum in Rockwood. A kind individual with a warm smile, he was always willing to lend a hand, share a story, or even give some “scenic directions,” even if it was on a traffic stop (and even if he still issued a ticket). He was honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal of the Rockwood Christmas Parade in 2011. He loved Rockwood and his community, its history, its stories, and its people. He touched all those he was around, and all of those are better for knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Aretta Foust; brothers, Ronald Foust, Kenneth Ray Foust, and Jerry Foust; infant brothers Nicky Jo Foust, and Steven Foust, and two infant brothers who passed at birth. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Newell & Margie Brown; several aunts and uncles; grandparents, and his great grandparents, George Milton & Sarah Riddle. George Milton Riddle was killed in the Roane Iron Company’s mine explosion in Rockwood, on October 4, 1926. Jonathan was glad to be able to research the facts of this historical event and to place a monument at their gravesite.

Survivors include:

Wife of 48 years: Arlene Brown Foust of Rockwood, TN

“Favorite” Daughter & Son-in-law: April Foust Wilson (Chris) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Josh Foust of Rockwood, TN

Grandson: Jonathan Joseph “J.J.” Webster of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and special friends, including Brothers and Sisters in Uniform, past, and present.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary with honors by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Odd Fellows Cemetery Road, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 with Pastor Grace Hammer officiating. Military Honors will be given by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Corps League. Those wishing to travel in the funeral procession will need to meet at Evans Mortuary by 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church; 429 W. Rockwood St., Rockwood, TN 37854, or to the Rockwood High School Football Alumni Association; P.O. Box 694, Rockwood, TN 37854.

