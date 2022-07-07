Trout Unlimited to Host Big River Clean Up – July 9th

Reprinted from Norris Bulletin

This year, the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Big River Clean Up on Saturday, July 9th.

We will be meeting at the pavilion in Norris located in front of the Middle School. Check in and assignments will be given, and we will depart to our assigned area along the river. Registration will be done by completion on the registration form on the home page on our website, crctu.org. This form will be used to get an idea of how many people will be attending this year’s event. We will have coffee, assorted pastries, and bagels while everyone is gathering up.

Over the years, our volunteers have collected a great deal of litter and a lot of old tires from the river and shoreline. We have a world class resource in our backyard, and your efforts and hard work is greatly appreciated!

