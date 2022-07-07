Rodney Eugene Price Sr, Lancing

Rodney Eugene Price, Sr., of Lancing, passed away on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, at age 58. Rodney was preceded in death by his grandparents Eugene and Bessy Price, grandparents Gorman and Geneva Spradlin, his father Billy Price, Sr., and his daughter Celina Cheyenne Price.

He is survived by his mother, Norma (Spradlin) Price of Lancing; five children, son Rodney Price Jr. and wife Brittany of Sunbright with granddaughter Lillian; son Matthew Price and wife Amanda of Wartburg with grandchildren Lucas, Lila, and Lainey; daughter Bailey Price of Wartburg; son Joshua Price of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter Jessica Ruth and husband Jeffrey of Norwich, CT, with grandchildren Isabella and Kaitlynn; and, long-time love and girlfriend, Valerie Holt of Lancing.

Rodney is also survived by three siblings: Billy Price, Jr. and wife Angela of Oldsmar, FL, Dale Price of Lancing, and Rhonda Price-Catalino and husband Billy of Wartburg; along with a host of other family members and friends.

The United States Army was home to Rodney in his younger years where he served as E-5 Sergeant, Combat Signaler, within an Air Assault unit. Rodney did an extensive tour in Germany and was awarded with honors including an Air Assault Badge, M-16 Sharpshooter, Expert Marksmanship, and 1st OLC/Army Commendation Medal.

When Rodney wasn’t jumping from perfectly good airplanes, he loved anything outdoors. Hunting was a favorite pastime and fishing was at the top of his list. His best days were spent with his boys on the water. He loved spending time with all his family and was proud to see his youngest finish high school this year. As far as Rodney was concerned, “those grandbabies” as he called them, was what he believed to be his most precious gifts in life.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Interment will follow in the Petros Cemetery behind the Church of God.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Rodney Eugene Price, Sr., of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

