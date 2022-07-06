Faye Mullins Preston, Harriman

Mrs. Faye Mullins Preston, age 75, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Faye retired from Life Care Center of Morgan County after a 50-year career as a Registered Nurse and a nursing educator.

She was preceded by her husband: Raymond F. Preston. Her parents: Charles and Mary Mullins. And her grandparents: John and Stella Mullins, Herb Turner, and Maude Turner.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Abbie Goldston. One daughter: Wanda Hicks. Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary Ann and Wayne Samples, Cathy and Mark Burdette. Five grandchildren: Tyler Hicks, Marinell Baird, Jonas, Braden, and Ian Goldston. Three nieces, one nephew, and their spouses: Celeste and Robby Pelfrey, Casey and Jessica Samples, Kelly and Gene O’Dell, Karie and Chris Scott. Along with a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roane Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. Mrs. Preston will lie in state at Davis Funeral Home Friday July 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM for anyone who would like to come by and sign the register book.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Preston family during this difficult

time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

